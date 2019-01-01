Holmen AB produces and sells timber, wood products, a variety of paper products, and electricity generated through renewable energy sources. The company organizes itself into five segments based on product type: Forest, Paperboard, Paper, Wood Products, and Renewable Energy. The company's product portfolio includes logs, biofuel, paperboard for consumer packaging, paper for books, construction timber, and renewable energy from hydro and wind power. The company's customer segment is composed of printing firms, sawmills, pulp mills, paper mills, construction industry, and packaging industry, among others. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's paper and paperboard segments combined, and it earns most of its revenue in Europe.