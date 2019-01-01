Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited owns and operates the stock and derivatives exchange and clearing houses in Hong Kong. HKEx operates five segments, with the cash market covering equities products while the derivatives market encompasses options and futures. The commodities division was established by the acquisition of the London Metal Exchange in 2012. The clearing business clears and settles the respective financial instruments of the above divisions and over-the-counter clearing also clears unlisted financial products. The technology division offers connection and data access to the exchange.