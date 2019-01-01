Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc is a Japanese holding company that owns advertising companies, integrated media companies, and creative solutions companies. The company earns most of its revenue from its two largest segments, mass media services and marketing promotion. The mass media segments focus on television, newspaper, and magazine advertising. The company's marketing promotion segment focuses on Internet, creative, and promotional services. While the vast majority of the historical company's revenue was derived from Japan, Hakuhodo is expanding internationally through its over 250 subsidiaries around the world.