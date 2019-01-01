ñol

HKT Trust and HKT (OTC:HKTTY), Dividends

HKT Trust and HKT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HKT Trust and HKT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HKT Trust and HKT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HKT Trust and HKT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on October 11, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2012 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on October 11, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for HKT Trust and HKT (OTCPK:HKTTY)?
A

HKT Trust and HKT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) was $0.47 and was paid out next on October 11, 2012.

