There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
HKT Trust and HKT Ltd is a triple-play telecommunications provider that operates through three segments, telecommunications services, mobile, and Other businesses. Telecommunication services are the larger business segment and generates revenue by providing voice services, broadband services, local and international data services, and the sales of equipment. The company's mobile segment generates revenue by selling mobile services and handsets. The Other Businesses segment primarily comprises new business areas such as Tap & Go mobile payment service and The Club program, and corporate support functions. The company owns fiber and mobile infrastructure. HKT Trust generate the vast majority of its revenue in Hong Kong.

HKT Trust and HKT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HKT Trust and HKT (OTCPK: HKTTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HKT Trust and HKT's (HKTTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HKT Trust and HKT.

Q

What is the target price for HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HKT Trust and HKT

Q

Current Stock Price for HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY)?

A

The stock price for HKT Trust and HKT (OTCPK: HKTTY) is $13.15 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:57:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2012.

Q

When is HKT Trust and HKT (OTCPK:HKTTY) reporting earnings?

A

HKT Trust and HKT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HKT Trust and HKT.

Q

What sector and industry does HKT Trust and HKT (HKTTY) operate in?

A

HKT Trust and HKT is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.