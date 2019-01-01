ñol

Hongkong and Shanghai
(OTCPK:HKSHY)
17.162
00
Last update: 2:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.16 - 20.67
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 82.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Hongkong and Shanghai (OTC:HKSHY), Dividends

Hongkong and Shanghai issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hongkong and Shanghai generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.9288

Last Dividend

May 13, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hongkong and Shanghai Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hongkong and Shanghai. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on July 6, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHY). The last dividend payout was on July 6, 2015 and was $0.46

Q
How much per share is the next Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on July 6, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hongkong and Shanghai (OTCPK:HKSHY)?
A

Hongkong and Shanghai has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHY) was $0.46 and was paid out next on July 6, 2015.

