The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd is a hotel owner and operator, domiciled in Hong Kong. The company organises itself into three segments: hotels, commercial properties, and clubs and services. The hotel's segment, which contributes the vast majority of consolidated revenue, includes the company's hotel operations under The Peninsula brand in major cities across the globe, the most significant of which is The Peninsula Hong Kong. The commercial properties segment leases office buildings, residential apartments and retail spaces. Clubs and services operate golf courses, wholesales food, and provides laundry services. Geographically, domestic operations are the most significant contributor to company revenue, followed by Other Asia, and the U.S. and Europe.