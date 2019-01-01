QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd is a hotel owner and operator, domiciled in Hong Kong. The company organises itself into three segments: hotels, commercial properties, and clubs and services. The hotel's segment, which contributes the vast majority of consolidated revenue, includes the company's hotel operations under The Peninsula brand in major cities across the globe, the most significant of which is The Peninsula Hong Kong. The commercial properties segment leases office buildings, residential apartments and retail spaces. Clubs and services operate golf courses, wholesales food, and provides laundry services. Geographically, domestic operations are the most significant contributor to company revenue, followed by Other Asia, and the U.S. and Europe.

Hongkong and Shanghai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hongkong and Shanghai (OTCPK: HKSHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hongkong and Shanghai's (HKSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hongkong and Shanghai.

Q

What is the target price for Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hongkong and Shanghai

Q

Current Stock Price for Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHF)?

A

The stock price for Hongkong and Shanghai (OTCPK: HKSHF) is $0.88 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:26:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hongkong and Shanghai.

Q

When is Hongkong and Shanghai (OTCPK:HKSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Hongkong and Shanghai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hongkong and Shanghai.

Q

What sector and industry does Hongkong and Shanghai (HKSHF) operate in?

A

Hongkong and Shanghai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.