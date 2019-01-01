Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the printing and publishing of newspapers and magazines and operation of their associated digital businesses; the operation of recruitment advertising and lifestyle platforms; and the provision of electronic financial and property market information services. Its segments are Media segment, majority revenue deriving segment, engaged in the printing and publication of newspapers, magazines and books and the operation of digital platforms, including recruitment, finance and lifestyle; and Financial news agency, information and solutions segment.