Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18K
Div / Yield
0.01/7.71%
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
64.7M
Payout Ratio
136.29
Open
-
P/E
19.94
Shares
431.6M
Outstanding
Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the printing and publishing of newspapers and magazines and operation of their associated digital businesses; the operation of recruitment advertising and lifestyle platforms; and the provision of electronic financial and property market information services. Its segments are Media segment, majority revenue deriving segment, engaged in the printing and publication of newspapers, magazines and books and the operation of digital platforms, including recruitment, finance and lifestyle; and Financial news agency, information and solutions segment.

Hong Kong Economic Times Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hong Kong Economic Times (HKGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hong Kong Economic Times (OTCPK: HKGEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hong Kong Economic Times's (HKGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hong Kong Economic Times.

Q

What is the target price for Hong Kong Economic Times (HKGEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hong Kong Economic Times

Q

Current Stock Price for Hong Kong Economic Times (HKGEF)?

A

The stock price for Hong Kong Economic Times (OTCPK: HKGEF) is $0.15 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:19:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hong Kong Economic Times (HKGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Economic Times.

Q

When is Hong Kong Economic Times (OTCPK:HKGEF) reporting earnings?

A

Hong Kong Economic Times does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hong Kong Economic Times (HKGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hong Kong Economic Times.

Q

What sector and industry does Hong Kong Economic Times (HKGEF) operate in?

A

Hong Kong Economic Times is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.