Heineken is Western Europe's largest beer producer, and following the Anheuser-Busch InBev acquisition of SABMiller, it is the world's second-largest brewer. It has the leading position in many European markets, including the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and Italy. Its flagship brand, Heineken, is the world's leading international premium lager. Its brand portfolio spans nonalcoholic, Belgian, and craft beer. Heineken is the world's biggest cider producer.

Heineken Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heineken (HINKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heineken (OTCQX: HINKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Heineken's (HINKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heineken.

Q

What is the target price for Heineken (HINKF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heineken (OTCQX: HINKF) was reported by B of A Securities on August 23, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HINKF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heineken (HINKF)?

A

The stock price for Heineken (OTCQX: HINKF) is $111.08 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:00:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heineken (HINKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 28, 2003.

Q

When is Heineken (OTCQX:HINKF) reporting earnings?

A

Heineken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heineken (HINKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heineken.

Q

What sector and industry does Heineken (HINKF) operate in?

A

Heineken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.