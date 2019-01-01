|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCEM: HIMR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hollund Industrial Marine.
There is no analysis for Hollund Industrial Marine
The stock price for Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCEM: HIMR) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hollund Industrial Marine.
Hollund Industrial Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hollund Industrial Marine.
Hollund Industrial Marine is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.