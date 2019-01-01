QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hollund Industrial Marine Inc provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for underwater forest management. Further for the integrated project activities, it offers Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. Its development services include resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. All the business activity is primarily functioned through the region of United States.

Hollund Industrial Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCEM: HIMR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hollund Industrial Marine's (HIMR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hollund Industrial Marine.

Q

What is the target price for Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hollund Industrial Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR)?

A

The stock price for Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCEM: HIMR) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hollund Industrial Marine.

Q

When is Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCEM:HIMR) reporting earnings?

A

Hollund Industrial Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hollund Industrial Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) operate in?

A

Hollund Industrial Marine is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.