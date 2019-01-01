Hollund Industrial Marine Inc provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for underwater forest management. Further for the integrated project activities, it offers Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. Its development services include resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. All the business activity is primarily functioned through the region of United States.