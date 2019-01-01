Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hartford Finl Servs Gr
Hartford Finl Servs Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) was reported by Credit Suisse on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $104.00 expecting HIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.91% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Hartford Finl Servs Gr maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hartford Finl Servs Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hartford Finl Servs Gr was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hartford Finl Servs Gr (HIG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $93.00 to $104.00. The current price Hartford Finl Servs Gr (HIG) is trading at is $71.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
