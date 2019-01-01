QQQ
Range
10.32 - 10.32
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.27/2.58%
52 Wk
10.32 - 13.57
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
39.58
Open
10.32
P/E
16.12
EPS
0.27
Shares
150.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a transportation and logistics company, domiciled in Germany. The company organizes itself into four segments: container, intermodal, logistics, and real estate. The container segment, which generates the majority of revenue, operates terminals to transport containers by sea, rail, and truck. Intermodal, the next most significant segment, operates the company's rail container transportation network. The container and intermodal segments together generate the vast majority of revenue. The company derives the majority of revenue domestically.

Hamburger Hafen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hamburger Hafen (OTCPK: HHULY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hamburger Hafen's (HHULY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hamburger Hafen.

Q

What is the target price for Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hamburger Hafen

Q

Current Stock Price for Hamburger Hafen (HHULY)?

A

The stock price for Hamburger Hafen (OTCPK: HHULY) is $10.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:11:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2012.

Q

When is Hamburger Hafen (OTCPK:HHULY) reporting earnings?

A

Hamburger Hafen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hamburger Hafen.

Q

What sector and industry does Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) operate in?

A

Hamburger Hafen is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.