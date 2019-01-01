Huishang Bank is a regional commercial bank in China. The company operates through four main business segments: corporate banking, retail banking, treasury, and other. The corporate banking segment provides financial services to corporate customers, government authorities and financial institutions, such as current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, and wealth management products. The retail banking segment provides services to retail customers, such as savings deposits, personal loans, and advances. The treasury segment provides securities investment and money market and repurchase transactions. The other segment includes investment holding and other miscellaneous activities. The company operates primarily in China and earns the majority of its revenue in the Anhui Province.