Huishang Bank is a regional commercial bank in China. The company operates through four main business segments: corporate banking, retail banking, treasury, and other. The corporate banking segment provides financial services to corporate customers, government authorities and financial institutions, such as current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, and wealth management products. The retail banking segment provides services to retail customers, such as savings deposits, personal loans, and advances. The treasury segment provides securities investment and money market and repurchase transactions. The other segment includes investment holding and other miscellaneous activities. The company operates primarily in China and earns the majority of its revenue in the Anhui Province.

Huishang Bank Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huishang Bank Corp (HHSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huishang Bank Corp (OTCPK: HHSSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Huishang Bank Corp's (HHSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huishang Bank Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Huishang Bank Corp (HHSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huishang Bank Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Huishang Bank Corp (HHSSF)?

A

The stock price for Huishang Bank Corp (OTCPK: HHSSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huishang Bank Corp (HHSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huishang Bank Corp.

Q

When is Huishang Bank Corp (OTCPK:HHSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Huishang Bank Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huishang Bank Corp (HHSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huishang Bank Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Huishang Bank Corp (HHSSF) operate in?

A

Huishang Bank Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.