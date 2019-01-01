Hannover House (OTC:HHSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$114.1K
Earnings History
No Data
Hannover House Questions & Answers
When is Hannover House (OTCPK:HHSE) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Hannover House
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hannover House (OTCPK:HHSE)?
There are no earnings for Hannover House
What were Hannover House’s (OTCPK:HHSE) revenues?
There are no earnings for Hannover House
