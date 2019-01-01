QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
HH Biotechnology Holdings Co is engaged in developing, producing and marketing of healthy food, supplements, medicine, and cosmetics.

HH Biotechnology Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HH Biotechnology Holdings (HHBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HH Biotechnology Holdings (OTCEM: HHBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HH Biotechnology Holdings's (HHBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HH Biotechnology Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for HH Biotechnology Holdings (HHBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HH Biotechnology Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for HH Biotechnology Holdings (HHBT)?

A

The stock price for HH Biotechnology Holdings (OTCEM: HHBT) is $0.065 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 13:45:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HH Biotechnology Holdings (HHBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HH Biotechnology Holdings.

Q

When is HH Biotechnology Holdings (OTCEM:HHBT) reporting earnings?

A

HH Biotechnology Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HH Biotechnology Holdings (HHBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HH Biotechnology Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does HH Biotechnology Holdings (HHBT) operate in?

A

HH Biotechnology Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.