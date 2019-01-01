Hargreaves Services PLC delivers projects and services in the infrastructure, energy, and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The company's business segments are Distribution and Services, Hargreaves Land and Hargreaves Services Europe Limited, which owns the group's investment in a German joint venture. The major segment is Distribution and Services, which provides materials handling and contracting services and logistics to a range of different business sectors together with specialist earthworks for major infrastructure projects. The property business is focused on the development of brownfield sites for both residential and commercial purposes.