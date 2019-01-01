QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hargreaves Services PLC delivers projects and services in the infrastructure, energy, and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The company's business segments are Distribution and Services, Hargreaves Land and Hargreaves Services Europe Limited, which owns the group's investment in a German joint venture. The major segment is Distribution and Services, which provides materials handling and contracting services and logistics to a range of different business sectors together with specialist earthworks for major infrastructure projects. The property business is focused on the development of brownfield sites for both residential and commercial purposes.

Hargreaves Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hargreaves Services (HGRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hargreaves Services (OTCPK: HGRVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hargreaves Services's (HGRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hargreaves Services.

Q

What is the target price for Hargreaves Services (HGRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hargreaves Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Hargreaves Services (HGRVF)?

A

The stock price for Hargreaves Services (OTCPK: HGRVF) is $3.78 last updated Mon Dec 09 2019 19:13:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hargreaves Services (HGRVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Hargreaves Services (OTCPK:HGRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Hargreaves Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hargreaves Services (HGRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hargreaves Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Hargreaves Services (HGRVF) operate in?

A

Hargreaves Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.