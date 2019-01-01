ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
High Arctic Energy Servs
(OTCPK:HGHAF)
1.40
00
Last update: 2:49PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.91 - 1.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 48.7M
Vol / Avg.0K / 19.3K
Mkt Cap68.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.36
Div / Yield0.01/0.56%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float-

High Arctic Energy Servs (OTC:HGHAF), Dividends

High Arctic Energy Servs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash High Arctic Energy Servs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.83%

Annual Dividend

$0.1530

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

High Arctic Energy Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Arctic Energy Servs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 12, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF). The last dividend payout was on October 12, 2018 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 12, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for High Arctic Energy Servs (OTCPK:HGHAF)?
A

High Arctic Energy Servs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) was $0.01 and was paid out next on October 12, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.