High Arctic Energy Services Inc is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada. The operating segments of the company are Drilling Services segment which consists of the drilling services; Production Services segment which consists of the well servicing and snubbing services; Ancillary Services segment which provides rental equipment, nitrogen transport services and engineering consulting to various companies within the oil and gas sector and Corporate segment. The Production Services segment generates most of the company's revenue.