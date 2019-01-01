QQQ
Range
1.32 - 1.34
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/12.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.91 - 1.61
Mkt Cap
64.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.34
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
48.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
High Arctic Energy Services Inc is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada. The operating segments of the company are Drilling Services segment which consists of the drilling services; Production Services segment which consists of the well servicing and snubbing services; Ancillary Services segment which provides rental equipment, nitrogen transport services and engineering consulting to various companies within the oil and gas sector and Corporate segment. The Production Services segment generates most of the company's revenue.

High Arctic Energy Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of High Arctic Energy Servs (OTCPK: HGHAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are High Arctic Energy Servs's (HGHAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for High Arctic Energy Servs.

Q

What is the target price for High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for High Arctic Energy Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF)?

A

The stock price for High Arctic Energy Servs (OTCPK: HGHAF) is $1.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:39:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is High Arctic Energy Servs (OTCPK:HGHAF) reporting earnings?

A

High Arctic Energy Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for High Arctic Energy Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does High Arctic Energy Servs (HGHAF) operate in?

A

High Arctic Energy Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.