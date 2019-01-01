|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of High Arctic Energy Servs (OTCPK: HGHAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for High Arctic Energy Servs.
There is no analysis for High Arctic Energy Servs
The stock price for High Arctic Energy Servs (OTCPK: HGHAF) is $1.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:39:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.
High Arctic Energy Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for High Arctic Energy Servs.
High Arctic Energy Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.