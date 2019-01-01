ñol

Highland Income Fund
(NYSE:HFRO)
11.7955
-0.0045[-0.04%]
Last update: 10:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.72 - 11.82
52 Week High/Low9.66 - 12.26
Open / Close11.8 / -
Float / Outstanding37.2M / 68M
Vol / Avg.30.9K / 233K
Mkt Cap802.6M
P/E6.48
50d Avg. Price11.77
Div / Yield0.92/7.83%
Payout Ratio50.77
EPS-
Total Float37.2M

Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), Dividends

Highland Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Highland Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.79%

Annual Dividend

$0.9240

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Highland Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Highland Income Fund (HFRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highland Income Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Highland Income Fund (HFRO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highland Income Fund (HFRO). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Highland Income Fund (HFRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highland Income Fund (HFRO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)?
A

Highland Income Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Highland Income Fund (HFRO) was $0.08 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

