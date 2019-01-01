ñol

Hellenic Exchanges
(OTCPK:HEXEY)
8.56
00
Last update: 9:59AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.09 - 9.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 30.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap258.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Hellenic Exchanges (OTC:HEXEY), Dividends

Hellenic Exchanges issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hellenic Exchanges generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$2.1844

Last Dividend

May 27, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hellenic Exchanges Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hellenic Exchanges. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.18 on June 18, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY). The last dividend payout was on June 18, 2015 and was $2.18

Q
How much per share is the next Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.18 on June 18, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hellenic Exchanges (OTCPK:HEXEY)?
A

Hellenic Exchanges has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) was $2.18 and was paid out next on June 18, 2015.

