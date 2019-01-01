Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hess Midstream missed estimated earnings by 7.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $23.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hess Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.38 0.43 0.42 EPS Actual 0.51 0.38 0.44 0.43 Revenue Estimate 308.96M 291.07M 295.23M 296.63M Revenue Actual 316.30M 303.90M 294.80M 288.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.