Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ: HERO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF's (HERO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ: HERO) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting HERO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -76.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)?

A

The stock price for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ: HERO) is $25.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF.

Q

When is Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) reporting earnings?

A

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) operate in?

A

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.