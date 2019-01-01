QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Yasheng Group is a producer of specialty agriculture-based products developing the agriculture industry by cultivating, processing, marketing and distributing a variety of food and agro-byproducts. The company's food and agro-byproducts are processed from fresh fruits, vegetables, field crops, specialty crops, seeds, and eggs. Its product portfolio includes six product categories including field crops: cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, alfalfa; vegetables: onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruit: apples, pears, apricots: specialty crops: hops, wolfberries, cumin, liquorices; seeds: black melon seeds, sunflower seeds, corn seeds, flax seeds; poultry and eggs.

Yasheng Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yasheng (HERB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yasheng (OTCPK: HERB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yasheng's (HERB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yasheng.

Q

What is the target price for Yasheng (HERB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yasheng

Q

Current Stock Price for Yasheng (HERB)?

A

The stock price for Yasheng (OTCPK: HERB) is $0.1309 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:32:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yasheng (HERB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yasheng.

Q

When is Yasheng (OTCPK:HERB) reporting earnings?

A

Yasheng does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yasheng (HERB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yasheng.

Q

What sector and industry does Yasheng (HERB) operate in?

A

Yasheng is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.