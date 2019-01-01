Yasheng Group is a producer of specialty agriculture-based products developing the agriculture industry by cultivating, processing, marketing and distributing a variety of food and agro-byproducts. The company's food and agro-byproducts are processed from fresh fruits, vegetables, field crops, specialty crops, seeds, and eggs. Its product portfolio includes six product categories including field crops: cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, alfalfa; vegetables: onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruit: apples, pears, apricots: specialty crops: hops, wolfberries, cumin, liquorices; seeds: black melon seeds, sunflower seeds, corn seeds, flax seeds; poultry and eggs.