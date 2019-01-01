QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Hero Technologies Inc is a cannabis company with a vertically integrated business model and plan that includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, retail operations and dispensaries. The company focuses on two principal segments of the cannabis industry, cultivation and the dispensary business model, including combinations.

Hero Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hero Technologies (HENC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hero Technologies (OTCPK: HENC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hero Technologies's (HENC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hero Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Hero Technologies (HENC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hero Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Hero Technologies (HENC)?

A

The stock price for Hero Technologies (OTCPK: HENC) is $0.059 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hero Technologies (HENC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hero Technologies.

Q

When is Hero Technologies (OTCPK:HENC) reporting earnings?

A

Hero Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hero Technologies (HENC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hero Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Hero Technologies (HENC) operate in?

A

Hero Technologies is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.