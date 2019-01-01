Heineken (OTC:HEINY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heineken
Heineken Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heineken (OTCQX: HEINY) was reported by JP Morgan on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HEINY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heineken (OTCQX: HEINY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Heineken upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heineken, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heineken was filed on July 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heineken (HEINY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Heineken (HEINY) is trading at is $49.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.