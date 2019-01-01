Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA or Athex Group consists of the Athens Stock Exchange as the parent company, and the Athens Exchange Clearing House and the Hellenic Central Securities Depository SA as its subsidiaries. The Athens Stock Exchange is the only stock exchange in Greece. The parent company and its subsidiaries operate the organized cash and derivatives markets, provide comprehensive informational technology solutions to the Greek capital market, and promote the development of capital markets in Greece. The group's revenue derives from its operational functions including listing, trading, clearing and settling, as well as depository services.