Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
0.09/2.10%
52 Wk
4.06 - 5.03
Mkt Cap
245M
Payout Ratio
50.66
Open
-
P/E
25.94
EPS
0.03
Shares
60.3M
Outstanding
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA or Athex Group consists of the Athens Stock Exchange as the parent company, and the Athens Exchange Clearing House and the Hellenic Central Securities Depository SA as its subsidiaries. The Athens Stock Exchange is the only stock exchange in Greece. The parent company and its subsidiaries operate the organized cash and derivatives markets, provide comprehensive informational technology solutions to the Greek capital market, and promote the development of capital markets in Greece. The group's revenue derives from its operational functions including listing, trading, clearing and settling, as well as depository services.

Hellenic Exchanges Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hellenic Exchanges (HEHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hellenic Exchanges (OTCPK: HEHSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hellenic Exchanges's (HEHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hellenic Exchanges.

Q

What is the target price for Hellenic Exchanges (HEHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hellenic Exchanges

Q

Current Stock Price for Hellenic Exchanges (HEHSF)?

A

The stock price for Hellenic Exchanges (OTCPK: HEHSF) is $4.06 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 17:31:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hellenic Exchanges (HEHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hellenic Exchanges.

Q

When is Hellenic Exchanges (OTCPK:HEHSF) reporting earnings?

A

Hellenic Exchanges does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hellenic Exchanges (HEHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hellenic Exchanges.

Q

What sector and industry does Hellenic Exchanges (HEHSF) operate in?

A

Hellenic Exchanges is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.