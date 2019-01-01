QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Hypertension Diagnostics Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of plastics reprocessing in Austin, Texas. The company collects and process post-consumer and post-industrial plastic waste into pellets to be resold to domestic manufacturing companies.

Hypertension Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCPK: HDII) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hypertension Diagnostics's (HDII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hypertension Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hypertension Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII)?

A

The stock price for Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCPK: HDII) is $0.0083 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.

Q

When is Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCPK:HDII) reporting earnings?

A

Hypertension Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hypertension Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) operate in?

A

Hypertension Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.