Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
12.5K/50.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
34M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
Shares
510.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC is a UK based company engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, and sale of surface functionalized graphene products. The company's operating segment includes Resins, Polymers Composites and Inks; Advanced Materials, and Asia Pacific. It generates maximum revenue from the Advanced Materials segment. The company's products are used in Aerospace; Marine; Automotive; Medical; Sports and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Japan and also has a presence in Europe; United States of America; China; Thailand; South Korea, and Rest of the World.

Haydale Graphene Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haydale Graphene Indus (HDGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haydale Graphene Indus (OTCPK: HDGHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Haydale Graphene Indus's (HDGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haydale Graphene Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Haydale Graphene Indus (HDGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haydale Graphene Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Haydale Graphene Indus (HDGHF)?

A

The stock price for Haydale Graphene Indus (OTCPK: HDGHF) is $0.0667 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:07:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haydale Graphene Indus (HDGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haydale Graphene Indus.

Q

When is Haydale Graphene Indus (OTCPK:HDGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Haydale Graphene Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haydale Graphene Indus (HDGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haydale Graphene Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Haydale Graphene Indus (HDGHF) operate in?

A

Haydale Graphene Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.