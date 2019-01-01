QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0/0.11%
52 Wk
2.11 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
13.5B
Payout Ratio
6.73
Open
-
P/E
58.98
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Haidilao International Holding Ltd is an investment holding company. The operating business segments are Restaurant operation, Delivery business, and Sales of condiment products and food ingredients. The restaurant operation segment derives maximum revenue for the company. The company conduct its business in Mainland China and overseas.


Haidilao Intl Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haidilao Intl Holding (HDALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haidilao Intl Holding (OTCPK: HDALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Haidilao Intl Holding's (HDALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haidilao Intl Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Haidilao Intl Holding (HDALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haidilao Intl Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Haidilao Intl Holding (HDALF)?

A

The stock price for Haidilao Intl Holding (OTCPK: HDALF) is $2.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haidilao Intl Holding (HDALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haidilao Intl Holding.

Q

When is Haidilao Intl Holding (OTCPK:HDALF) reporting earnings?

A

Haidilao Intl Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haidilao Intl Holding (HDALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haidilao Intl Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Haidilao Intl Holding (HDALF) operate in?

A

Haidilao Intl Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.