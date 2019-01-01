Hiscox (OTC:HCXLY), Dividends

Hiscox issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hiscox generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Hiscox. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on October 4, 2012.
