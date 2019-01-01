QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Hiscox Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that operates globally. The company works to build a balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty-businesses. It generates most of its revenue through reinsurance, local casualty, and commercial insurance lines. The company's risk management strategy involves a strong underwriting discipline, diversification, and sound capital management. Hiscox's retail operations comprise half of the overall gross written premiums.

Hiscox Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hiscox (HCXLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hiscox (OTCPK: HCXLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hiscox's (HCXLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hiscox.

Q

What is the target price for Hiscox (HCXLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hiscox

Q

Current Stock Price for Hiscox (HCXLY)?

A

The stock price for Hiscox (OTCPK: HCXLY) is $25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:39:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hiscox (HCXLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2012.

Q

When is Hiscox (OTCPK:HCXLY) reporting earnings?

A

Hiscox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hiscox (HCXLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hiscox.

Q

What sector and industry does Hiscox (HCXLY) operate in?

A

Hiscox is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.