QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/7.6K
Div / Yield
0.02/7.08%
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
75.3
Open
-
P/E
12.89
EPS
0.01
Shares
8.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust invests in, develops, operates, and manages deep-water container ports. The company invests in other assets including river ports and provides additional port services such as freight forwarding and warehousing. The company derives revenue through the port and related services, transportation and logistics solutions, management and service fee income, and system development and support fees. The port and related services account for the vast majority of revenue. Hutchison Port Holdings operates in both Hong Kong and Mainland China and derives the majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hutchison Port Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hutchison Port Holdings (HCTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hutchison Port Holdings (OTCPK: HCTPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hutchison Port Holdings's (HCTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hutchison Port Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Hutchison Port Holdings (HCTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hutchison Port Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Hutchison Port Holdings (HCTPF)?

A

The stock price for Hutchison Port Holdings (OTCPK: HCTPF) is $0.263 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:32:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hutchison Port Holdings (HCTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hutchison Port Holdings.

Q

When is Hutchison Port Holdings (OTCPK:HCTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Hutchison Port Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hutchison Port Holdings (HCTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hutchison Port Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hutchison Port Holdings (HCTPF) operate in?

A

Hutchison Port Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.