Hochschild Mining PLC a precious metals company engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. It primarily operates three mines located in southern Peru and one operating mine located in Argentina. The segment in which it operates includes Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other. Its reportable segments are engaged in the sale of gold, silver, dore, and concentrate. The business of the company can be seen expanding across various geographical regions the USA, Peru, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Korea and Japan of which group derives major revenue share from the USA region.