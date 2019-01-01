HighCom Global Security Inc is a provider of equipment and services for the security and defense industries. It acquires, manages and builds industry- leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of the customers. The business of the group is operated through two divisions HighCom Armor and BlastGard Technologies divisions. The HighCom Armor division provides high performance and affordable body armor, personal protective equipment, and armor systems and related accessories. Its BlastWrap technology mitigates blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the United States.