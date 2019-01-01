QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
HighCom Global Security Inc is a provider of equipment and services for the security and defense industries. It acquires, manages and builds industry- leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of the customers. The business of the group is operated through two divisions HighCom Armor and BlastGard Technologies divisions. The HighCom Armor division provides high performance and affordable body armor, personal protective equipment, and armor systems and related accessories. Its BlastWrap technology mitigates blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the United States.

HighCom Global Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HighCom Global Security (HCGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HighCom Global Security (OTCEM: HCGS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HighCom Global Security's (HCGS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HighCom Global Security.

Q

What is the target price for HighCom Global Security (HCGS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HighCom Global Security

Q

Current Stock Price for HighCom Global Security (HCGS)?

A

The stock price for HighCom Global Security (OTCEM: HCGS) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 14:45:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HighCom Global Security (HCGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HighCom Global Security.

Q

When is HighCom Global Security (OTCEM:HCGS) reporting earnings?

A

HighCom Global Security does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HighCom Global Security (HCGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HighCom Global Security.

Q

What sector and industry does HighCom Global Security (HCGS) operate in?

A

HighCom Global Security is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.