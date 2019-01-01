QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Healthy Coffee International Inc is engaged in bringing health with coffee. Its formulas combine the health benefits of Ginseng, Reishi Mushroom and other ingredients with coffee beans to create a line of deliciously healthy gourmet coffee drinks. Its products include Energi Black Healthy Coffee, a blend of instant coffee, Energi Blend Healthy Coffee, a blend of instant gourmet coffee with non-dairy creamer and natural cane sugar, Energi Chai Healthy Milk Tea, a gourmet tea with non-dairy and natural cane sugar, and Energi Blast Healthy Energy Drink, an instant healthy energy drink, served cold. It also provides Energi Choco Healthy Chocolate. The company offers automatic vending machines for offices, mom and pop stores, clinics, hospitals, small business and chain stores.

Healthy Coffee Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthy Coffee (HCEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthy Coffee (OTCEM: HCEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthy Coffee's (HCEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthy Coffee.

Q

What is the target price for Healthy Coffee (HCEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthy Coffee

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthy Coffee (HCEI)?

A

The stock price for Healthy Coffee (OTCEM: HCEI) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:37:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthy Coffee (HCEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthy Coffee.

Q

When is Healthy Coffee (OTCEM:HCEI) reporting earnings?

A

Healthy Coffee does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthy Coffee (HCEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthy Coffee.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthy Coffee (HCEI) operate in?

A

Healthy Coffee is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.