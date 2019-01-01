Healthy Coffee International Inc is engaged in bringing health with coffee. Its formulas combine the health benefits of Ginseng, Reishi Mushroom and other ingredients with coffee beans to create a line of deliciously healthy gourmet coffee drinks. Its products include Energi Black Healthy Coffee, a blend of instant coffee, Energi Blend Healthy Coffee, a blend of instant gourmet coffee with non-dairy creamer and natural cane sugar, Energi Chai Healthy Milk Tea, a gourmet tea with non-dairy and natural cane sugar, and Energi Blast Healthy Energy Drink, an instant healthy energy drink, served cold. It also provides Energi Choco Healthy Chocolate. The company offers automatic vending machines for offices, mom and pop stores, clinics, hospitals, small business and chain stores.