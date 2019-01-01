QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
HCB Financial Corp is the holding company for Hastings City Bank, a commercial bank serving businesses and consumers. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, personal loans; card options and overdraft services. Further, it also offers business banking, trust and investment services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HCB Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HCB Financial (HCBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HCB Financial (OTCPK: HCBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HCB Financial's (HCBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HCB Financial.

Q

What is the target price for HCB Financial (HCBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HCB Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for HCB Financial (HCBN)?

A

The stock price for HCB Financial (OTCPK: HCBN) is $26.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:33:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HCB Financial (HCBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is HCB Financial (OTCPK:HCBN) reporting earnings?

A

HCB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HCB Financial (HCBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HCB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does HCB Financial (HCBN) operate in?

A

HCB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.