Highlands Bankshares Inc (WV) operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers a variety of services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and individual loans, drive-in banking services, and automatic teller machine banking. The banks provide services to customers located mainly in Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Pendleton, Randolph, and Tucker counties of West Virginia, including the towns of Petersburg, Keyser, Moorefield, Davis, and Wardensville.