Range
42 - 42
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.67/3.98%
52 Wk
33.81 - 44
Mkt Cap
56.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42
P/E
-
EPS
0.73
Shares
1.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Highlands Bankshares Inc (WV) operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers a variety of services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and individual loans, drive-in banking services, and automatic teller machine banking. The banks provide services to customers located mainly in Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Pendleton, Randolph, and Tucker counties of West Virginia, including the towns of Petersburg, Keyser, Moorefield, Davis, and Wardensville.

Highlands Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highlands Bankshares (HBSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highlands Bankshares (OTCPK: HBSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Highlands Bankshares's (HBSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Highlands Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Highlands Bankshares (HBSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Highlands Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Highlands Bankshares (HBSI)?

A

The stock price for Highlands Bankshares (OTCPK: HBSI) is $42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highlands Bankshares (HBSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Highlands Bankshares (OTCPK:HBSI) reporting earnings?

A

Highlands Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Highlands Bankshares (HBSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highlands Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Highlands Bankshares (HBSI) operate in?

A

Highlands Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.