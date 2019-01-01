QQQ

Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Herborium Group Inc provides unique, natural, and complementary healthcare-related products to consumers and healthcare professionals seeking alternative answers to the management of healthcare issues not currently met by standard Western medicine. Its business model is based on owning and marketing unique products with established clinical history in their country of origin, and a proactive approach to meeting the regulatory changes and challenges of the new healthcare marketplace. It operatess in one segment including botanical therapeutics, with sales of AcnEase representing substantially all of the company's revenue.

Herborium Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Herborium Gr (HBRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Herborium Gr (OTCPK: HBRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Herborium Gr's (HBRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Herborium Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Herborium Gr (HBRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Herborium Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Herborium Gr (HBRM)?

A

The stock price for Herborium Gr (OTCPK: HBRM) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Herborium Gr (HBRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Herborium Gr.

Q

When is Herborium Gr (OTCPK:HBRM) reporting earnings?

A

Herborium Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Herborium Gr (HBRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Herborium Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Herborium Gr (HBRM) operate in?

A

Herborium Gr is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.