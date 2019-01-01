Herborium Group Inc provides unique, natural, and complementary healthcare-related products to consumers and healthcare professionals seeking alternative answers to the management of healthcare issues not currently met by standard Western medicine. Its business model is based on owning and marketing unique products with established clinical history in their country of origin, and a proactive approach to meeting the regulatory changes and challenges of the new healthcare marketplace. It operatess in one segment including botanical therapeutics, with sales of AcnEase representing substantially all of the company's revenue.