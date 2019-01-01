Hills Bancorp is a holding company engaged in the business of commercial banking serving individuals, businesses, governmental units and institutional customers in the United States. It offers services including acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, providing commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer loans, maintaining night and safe deposit facilities, performing collection, exchange, and other banking services. Also, it administers estates, personal trusts, and pension plans and provides farm management, investment advisory and custodial services for individuals, corporations and nonprofit organizations. The company also provides mortgage loans, commercial and financial loans. Most of the company's revenue comes from interest income.