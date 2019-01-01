QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1/1.44%
52 Wk
62.11 - 70
Mkt Cap
646.5M
Payout Ratio
17.41
Open
-
P/E
12.87
EPS
1.41
Shares
9.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Hills Bancorp is a holding company engaged in the business of commercial banking serving individuals, businesses, governmental units and institutional customers in the United States. It offers services including acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, providing commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer loans, maintaining night and safe deposit facilities, performing collection, exchange, and other banking services. Also, it administers estates, personal trusts, and pension plans and provides farm management, investment advisory and custodial services for individuals, corporations and nonprofit organizations. The company also provides mortgage loans, commercial and financial loans. Most of the company's revenue comes from interest income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hills Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hills Bancorp (HBIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hills Bancorp (OTCPK: HBIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hills Bancorp's (HBIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hills Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Hills Bancorp (HBIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hills Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Hills Bancorp (HBIA)?

A

The stock price for Hills Bancorp (OTCPK: HBIA) is $69.5 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:57:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hills Bancorp (HBIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hills Bancorp.

Q

When is Hills Bancorp (OTCPK:HBIA) reporting earnings?

A

Hills Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hills Bancorp (HBIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hills Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Hills Bancorp (HBIA) operate in?

A

Hills Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.