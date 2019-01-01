HAZAMA ANDO Corp is a Japanese company which is mainly engaged in construction and construction-related business. The company has three reportable segments namely Civil Engineering, Building Construction and Consolidated Subsidiaries. The Civil Engineering services include surveys, measurements, planning, designing, execution, supervising, technical guidance commissioning, and consulting work. It also provides collection, handling, and disposal of waste, and consulting work relating to such business as well as an area development, urban development, and environmental improvements. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the domestic business in Japan.