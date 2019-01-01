QQQ
HAZAMA ANDO Corp is a Japanese company which is mainly engaged in construction and construction-related business. The company has three reportable segments namely Civil Engineering, Building Construction and Consolidated Subsidiaries. The Civil Engineering services include surveys, measurements, planning, designing, execution, supervising, technical guidance commissioning, and consulting work. It also provides collection, handling, and disposal of waste, and consulting work relating to such business as well as an area development, urban development, and environmental improvements. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the domestic business in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HAZAMA ANDO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HAZAMA ANDO (HAZAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HAZAMA ANDO (OTCPK: HAZAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HAZAMA ANDO's (HAZAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HAZAMA ANDO.

Q

What is the target price for HAZAMA ANDO (HAZAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HAZAMA ANDO

Q

Current Stock Price for HAZAMA ANDO (HAZAF)?

A

The stock price for HAZAMA ANDO (OTCPK: HAZAF) is $6.54 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 14:42:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HAZAMA ANDO (HAZAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HAZAMA ANDO.

Q

When is HAZAMA ANDO (OTCPK:HAZAF) reporting earnings?

A

HAZAMA ANDO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HAZAMA ANDO (HAZAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HAZAMA ANDO.

Q

What sector and industry does HAZAMA ANDO (HAZAF) operate in?

A

HAZAMA ANDO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.