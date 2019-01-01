T Hasegawa manufactures and sells flavors and fragrances in two segments based on product type. The flavors segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells flavors used in beverages, desserts, confectioneries, chewing gum, dental cleaning products, and animal feed. The fragrances segment sells fragrances used in perfumes, skin-care and hair-care products, bath additives, detergents, fabric softeners and air fresheners. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.