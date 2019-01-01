QQQ
T Hasegawa manufactures and sells flavors and fragrances in two segments based on product type. The flavors segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells flavors used in beverages, desserts, confectioneries, chewing gum, dental cleaning products, and animal feed. The fragrances segment sells fragrances used in perfumes, skin-care and hair-care products, bath additives, detergents, fabric softeners and air fresheners. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

T Hasegawa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy T Hasegawa (HASGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of T Hasegawa (OTCPK: HASGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are T Hasegawa's (HASGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for T Hasegawa.

Q

What is the target price for T Hasegawa (HASGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for T Hasegawa

Q

Current Stock Price for T Hasegawa (HASGF)?

A

The stock price for T Hasegawa (OTCPK: HASGF) is $22.5 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 17:55:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does T Hasegawa (HASGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for T Hasegawa.

Q

When is T Hasegawa (OTCPK:HASGF) reporting earnings?

A

T Hasegawa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is T Hasegawa (HASGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for T Hasegawa.

Q

What sector and industry does T Hasegawa (HASGF) operate in?

A

T Hasegawa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.