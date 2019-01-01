|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (ARCA: HART) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF.
The latest price target for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (ARCA: HART) was reported by Summer Street on April 10, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting HART to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.34% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (ARCA: HART) is $27.07 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:39:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF.
IQ Healthy Hearts ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF.
IQ Healthy Hearts ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.