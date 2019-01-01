Harleysville Financial (OTC:HARL), Dividends

Harleysville Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harleysville Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Harleysville Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on May 18, 2022.
