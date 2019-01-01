ñol

Harleysville Financial
(OTCQX:HARL)
26.60
00
At close: Jun 2
26.50
-0.1000[-0.38%]
PreMarket: 9:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.15 - 27.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.3M / 3.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap99M
P/E14.7
50d Avg. Price26.07
Div / Yield1.14/4.29%
Payout Ratio62.43
EPS0.49
Total Float-

Harleysville Financial (OTC:HARL), Dividends

Harleysville Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harleysville Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.55%

Annual Dividend

$1.16

Last Dividend

May 4
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Harleysville Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Harleysville Financial (HARL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harleysville Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on May 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Harleysville Financial (HARL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harleysville Financial (HARL). The last dividend payout was on May 18, 2022 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next Harleysville Financial (HARL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harleysville Financial (HARL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on May 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Harleysville Financial (OTCQX:HARL)?
A

Harleysville Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Harleysville Financial (HARL) was $0.29 and was paid out next on May 18, 2022.

