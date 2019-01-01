QQQ
Range
25.75 - 26.25
Vol / Avg.
3.2K/1.2K
Div / Yield
1.16/4.50%
52 Wk
23.1 - 27.75
Mkt Cap
95.5M
Payout Ratio
60.22
Open
25.85
P/E
13.84
EPS
0.5
Shares
3.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Harleysville Financial Corp is a United States-based company that offers various banking services. It is mainly involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and business customers through a variety of deposit programs and investing such deposits mainly in first mortgage loans secured by residential properties in the Bank's primary market area. Its products and services portfolio offers checking accounts, savings accounts, cash deposits, business checking, business savings and banking services, personal loans, credit, etc. Its customers are mainly in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.490
REV5.509M

Analyst Ratings

Harleysville Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harleysville Financial (HARL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCQX: HARL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harleysville Financial's (HARL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harleysville Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Harleysville Financial (HARL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harleysville Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Harleysville Financial (HARL)?

A

The stock price for Harleysville Financial (OTCQX: HARL) is $25.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:52:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harleysville Financial (HARL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Harleysville Financial (OTCQX:HARL) reporting earnings?

A

Harleysville Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Harleysville Financial (HARL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harleysville Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Harleysville Financial (HARL) operate in?

A

Harleysville Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.