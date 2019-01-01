Harleysville Financial Corp is a United States-based company that offers various banking services. It is mainly involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and business customers through a variety of deposit programs and investing such deposits mainly in first mortgage loans secured by residential properties in the Bank's primary market area. Its products and services portfolio offers checking accounts, savings accounts, cash deposits, business checking, business savings and banking services, personal loans, credit, etc. Its customers are mainly in southeastern Pennsylvania.