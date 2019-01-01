QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
22.1K/31.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 1.04
Mkt Cap
16.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
74.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:03AM
Hapbee Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and marketing wearable fitness and wellness products. The company's core product, Hapbee Wearable Wellness Product, is a wearable device that allows wearers to choose how they feel by producing a variety of sensations by playing precise electromagnetic fields. The sensations fall under several broad categories such as Happy, Alert, Relax, Calm, Sleepy, and Focus.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hapbee Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hapbee Technologies (OTCQB: HAPBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hapbee Technologies's (HAPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hapbee Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hapbee Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF)?

A

The stock price for Hapbee Technologies (OTCQB: HAPBF) is $0.215 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hapbee Technologies.

Q

When is Hapbee Technologies (OTCQB:HAPBF) reporting earnings?

A

Hapbee Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hapbee Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF) operate in?

A

Hapbee Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.