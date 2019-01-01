QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
3.2/2.09%
52 Wk
151.8 - 185.2
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
41.78
Open
-
P/E
24.46
Shares
86.7M
Outstanding
HAL Trust is the sole shareholder of HAL Holding N.V., an investment portfolio company with holdings primarily located in the Netherlands. The company seeks to build value through activist participation in its acquisitions and commits capital without a predetermined investment horizon. It operates through unquoted; quoted minority interests; real estate; and liquid portfolio segments. The unquoted and quoted minority interest segments are the top two contributing segments to the trust's revenue. Over half of the trust's revenue is generated on the European continent.

HAL Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HAL Trust (HALFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HAL Trust (OTCPK: HALFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HAL Trust's (HALFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HAL Trust.

Q

What is the target price for HAL Trust (HALFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HAL Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for HAL Trust (HALFF)?

A

The stock price for HAL Trust (OTCPK: HALFF) is $153.42 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:02:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HAL Trust (HALFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HAL Trust.

Q

When is HAL Trust (OTCPK:HALFF) reporting earnings?

A

HAL Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HAL Trust (HALFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HAL Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does HAL Trust (HALFF) operate in?

A

HAL Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.