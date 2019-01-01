QQQ
Haitian International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulding machines and related products. The main products are hydraulic and electric plastic injection moulding machines. The group operates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and overseas countries. The company generates its revenue from sales of plastic injection moulding machines and related products.

Haitian Intl Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haitian Intl Holdings (HAIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haitian Intl Holdings (OTCGM: HAIIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Haitian Intl Holdings's (HAIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haitian Intl Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Haitian Intl Holdings (HAIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haitian Intl Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Haitian Intl Holdings (HAIIF)?

A

The stock price for Haitian Intl Holdings (OTCGM: HAIIF) is $3.29 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 13:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haitian Intl Holdings (HAIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haitian Intl Holdings.

Q

When is Haitian Intl Holdings (OTCGM:HAIIF) reporting earnings?

A

Haitian Intl Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haitian Intl Holdings (HAIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haitian Intl Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Haitian Intl Holdings (HAIIF) operate in?

A

Haitian Intl Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.