Geox SpA is engaged in the production and sales of footwear and apparel to retail and end-customers under the Geox-brand. Due to technological solutions, the company's products remain breathable and waterproof. It also grants distribution rights and the use of the brand name to the third parties in the markets where it has no direct presence. The operating segments of the group are based on its products, namely Footwear and Apparel. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Footwear segment which relates to the sale of footwear products. The company has a business presence in Italy, Europe, North America, and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the other countries.