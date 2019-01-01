QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
GP Solutions Inc is engaged in the GP Solutions is a development of Indoor Farming Technologies. It is improving the agriculture space by utilizing cloud-based technologies and real-time data to control and monitor all aspects of indoor farming which maintains optimum conditions for fruits and vegetables to thrive while reducing negative impacts on our environment. The companies products include prolific living soil, prolific hydro and GP Solutions Tool Belt.

GP Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GP Solutions (GWPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GP Solutions (OTCPK: GWPD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GP Solutions's (GWPD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GP Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for GP Solutions (GWPD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GP Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for GP Solutions (GWPD)?

A

The stock price for GP Solutions (OTCPK: GWPD) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 15:01:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GP Solutions (GWPD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GP Solutions.

Q

When is GP Solutions (OTCPK:GWPD) reporting earnings?

A

GP Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GP Solutions (GWPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GP Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does GP Solutions (GWPD) operate in?

A

GP Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.